Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.60.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $132.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.27. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.30 and a 12 month high of $159.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 100.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $811.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.42 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

