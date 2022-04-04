European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Down to $30.69

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.69, but opened at $29.66. European Wax Center shares last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 28 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWCZ. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,874,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 615,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

