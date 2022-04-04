Evercore ISI Lowers Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $42.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVTR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Shares of AVTR opened at $34.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.61. Avantor has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,637 shares of company stock worth $619,680. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

