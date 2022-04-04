EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) and Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Financial Survey

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Newegg Commerce has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVgo has a beta of -1.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Newegg Commerce and EVgo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newegg Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A EVgo 1 5 3 0 2.22

EVgo has a consensus price target of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 24.18%. Given EVgo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than Newegg Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Newegg Commerce and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A EVgo N/A N/A -15.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newegg Commerce and EVgo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newegg Commerce $360,000.00 6,656.42 -$3.24 million N/A N/A EVgo $22.21 million 151.86 -$5.91 million N/A N/A

Newegg Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EVgo.

Summary

Newegg Commerce beats EVgo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newegg Commerce (Get Rating)

Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods. It also provides a portfolio of technology, marketing, logistics, and other partner services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California. Newegg Commerce, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hangzhou Lianluo Interactive Information Technology Co.,Ltd.

About EVgo (Get Rating)

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

