Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evogene from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evogene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Get Evogene alerts:

Shares of EVGN stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Evogene has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $5.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Evogene ( NASDAQ:EVGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,062.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evogene will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Evogene during the third quarter worth $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evogene during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Evogene by 20.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evogene by 40.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.