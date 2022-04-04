Exeedme (XED) Market Cap Reaches $13.31 Million

Exeedme (XED) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Exeedme has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $13.31 million and $496,827.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00048429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.14 or 0.07494891 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,378.53 or 0.99481346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00046822 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

