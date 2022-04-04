Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXEL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $103,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,808. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.