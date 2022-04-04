eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $207,000.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $195,120.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $201,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $221,220.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $221,760.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $228,330.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $202,410.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $218,250.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $239,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $220,140.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $264,420.00.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $20.35 on Monday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $55.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 3.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in eXp World by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 158.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 48,785 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,772,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in eXp World by 9.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

eXp World Company Profile (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

