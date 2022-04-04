Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.52.

Expedia Group stock opened at $198.20 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total transaction of $1,471,951.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,391 shares of company stock worth $24,020,700. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 296.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 160,815 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

