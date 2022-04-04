Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.13.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $3.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,483. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $132.99 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.41.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.09%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,689,000 after buying an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,621,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,647,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,072,000 after buying an additional 119,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,643,000 after buying an additional 82,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,306,000 after buying an additional 147,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

