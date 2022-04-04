EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives $29.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on EYPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EYPT stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 9.90.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 159.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

