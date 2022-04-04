Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading Up 10.3%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.42. 341,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,562,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Societe Generale raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The business had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $86,801,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Farfetch by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

