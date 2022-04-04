FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of FARO Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ FARO opened at $53.06 on Thursday. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $90.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FARO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.