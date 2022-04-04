FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of FARO Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.
NASDAQ FARO opened at $53.06 on Thursday. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $90.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FARO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.
FARO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FARO Technologies (FARO)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.