Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

AGM opened at $110.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.98. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $94.20 and a 12-month high of $137.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.15.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 29.78%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $88,386.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Sexton purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,681 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter worth about $2,713,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter worth about $577,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 75.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

