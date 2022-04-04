Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Cut to $143.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRT. Citigroup increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.91.

FRT stock opened at $124.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $102.43 and a 1 year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after purchasing an additional 372,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,565,000 after purchasing an additional 232,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $983,225,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,350,000 after buying an additional 216,273 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,185,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

