FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedNat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedNat has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31.

FedNat ( NASDAQ:FNHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.89. FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 97.80%. The business had revenue of $66.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedNat will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,443 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

