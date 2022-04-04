Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7,092.25.

FERG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($203.04) to £140 ($183.39) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($196.49) to £140 ($183.39) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of FERG stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.82. 160,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,141. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $124.81 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.59.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

