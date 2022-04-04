Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RACE has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari from a hold rating to a reduce rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $257.55.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $221.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $178.87 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.59.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,511,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,543,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,959,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,449,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ferrari by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,308,000 after purchasing an additional 271,513 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

