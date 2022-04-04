Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives $2,353.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,217.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FQVTF shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and set a $1,870.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($41.97) to GBX 3,030 ($39.74) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($28.85) to GBX 2,000 ($26.23) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF remained flat at $$23.96 on Wednesday. 564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

