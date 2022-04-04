Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) to announce $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.47. Fidelity National Information Services reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $8.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.84.

FIS stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.37. 3,719,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,464. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average of $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 276.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

