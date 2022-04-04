Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 384,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,576,538 shares.The stock last traded at $41.30 and had previously closed at $41.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,779,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,992,000 after purchasing an additional 173,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,763,000 after purchasing an additional 282,498 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,122,000 after purchasing an additional 636,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

