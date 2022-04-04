Financial Comparison: New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) versus Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF)

Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Rating) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Empiric Student Property and New York Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empiric Student Property 0 0 0 0 N/A New York Mortgage Trust 1 1 4 0 2.50

New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 30.14%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Empiric Student Property.

Profitability

This table compares Empiric Student Property and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A New York Mortgage Trust 93.39% 10.62% 3.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Empiric Student Property and New York Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New York Mortgage Trust $206.87 million 6.73 $193.20 million $0.38 9.61

New York Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Empiric Student Property.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust beats Empiric Student Property on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments. The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

