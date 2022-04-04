Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,760 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $18,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,989 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $30.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $468.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FISI. StockNews.com began coverage on Financial Institutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

