Financial Survey: Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) & PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN)

PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) and Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PotNetwork alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PotNetwork and Exagen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotNetwork 0 0 0 0 N/A Exagen 0 0 3 0 3.00

Exagen has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 126.10%. Given Exagen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exagen is more favorable than PotNetwork.

Profitability

This table compares PotNetwork and Exagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A Exagen -55.59% -28.75% -20.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PotNetwork and Exagen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exagen $48.30 million 2.60 -$26.85 million ($1.70) -4.55

PotNetwork has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exagen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.1% of Exagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of PotNetwork shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Exagen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PotNetwork has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exagen has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exagen beats PotNetwork on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PotNetwork (Get Rating)

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Exagen (Get Rating)

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company's products also comprise AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of eight autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE SLE Prognostic, a ten-biomarker panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; AVISE Vasculitis AAV, which utilizes a testing panel of individual analytes to provide physicians with rapid and reliable results in the assessment and monitoring of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody; AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease; and AVISE PC4d to measure platelet- bound C4d. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a six-biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test to monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Research Institute and the AHN Autoimmunity Institute to develop novel patented biomarkers. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PotNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotNetwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.