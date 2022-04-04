Financial Survey: James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) versus Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for James River Group and Horace Mann Educators, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Horace Mann Educators 0 1 0 0 2.00

James River Group currently has a consensus price target of $32.20, indicating a potential upside of 26.42%. Horace Mann Educators has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.86%. Given James River Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe James River Group is more favorable than Horace Mann Educators.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares James River Group and Horace Mann Educators’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group $772.88 million 1.23 -$172.80 million ($5.19) -4.91 Horace Mann Educators $1.33 billion 1.32 $142.80 million $3.39 12.53

Horace Mann Educators has higher revenue and earnings than James River Group. James River Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horace Mann Educators, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

James River Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Horace Mann Educators pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. James River Group pays out -3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horace Mann Educators pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of James River Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of James River Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

James River Group has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares James River Group and Horace Mann Educators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group -22.36% -24.27% -3.64% Horace Mann Educators 10.74% 8.51% 1.07%

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats James River Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

James River Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for building trades, healthcare employees, goods and services, light manufacturing, specialty transportation, and agriculture, as well as fronting and program business. The Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and other insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products. It also offers student loan solutions, including online student loan management accounts for educators. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time exclusive agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

