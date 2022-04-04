Financial Survey: NeuroPace (NPCE) and Its Peers

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) is one of 211 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NeuroPace to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NeuroPace and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 1 1 3 0 2.40 NeuroPace Competitors 1170 4467 7922 219 2.52

NeuroPace presently has a consensus price target of $17.20, suggesting a potential upside of 102.83%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 22.29%. Given NeuroPace’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroPace and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $45.18 million -$36.08 million -0.25 NeuroPace Competitors $1.17 billion $86.69 million 29.12

NeuroPace’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NeuroPace. NeuroPace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -79.85% -141.26% -26.16% NeuroPace Competitors -723.74% -65.28% -18.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeuroPace competitors beat NeuroPace on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

NeuroPace Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

