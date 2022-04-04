First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,612 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in First American Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in First American Financial by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 75,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in First American Financial by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 78,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 29,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

FAF stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.47. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.23.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

First American Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.