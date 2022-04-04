First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $97.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FAF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.73.

NYSE FAF opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.47. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.23.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 49.4% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

