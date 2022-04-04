First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FBP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,187,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,870. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.