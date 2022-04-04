First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FCNCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $971.20.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $658.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $641.30 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $745.15.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. The firm had revenue of $471.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.60 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 77.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.49%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 271.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 75.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 50,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,886,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

