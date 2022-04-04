First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.25% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 21,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

