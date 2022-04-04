First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,671 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $17,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $91.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.60. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $119.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

