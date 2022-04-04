FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE FCFS traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,117. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $97.04.
FirstCash Company Profile (Get Rating)
