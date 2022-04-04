FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $13,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 21.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,910,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,524,000 after buying an additional 683,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after buying an additional 342,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $46.59 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

