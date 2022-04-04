FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Receives C$209.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$209.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSV. Raymond James upgraded FirstService to a “buy” rating and set a C$200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$143.00 price objective on the stock.

TSE:FSV traded up C$0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$181.10. 29,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$184.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$218.72. FirstService has a one year low of C$166.76 and a one year high of C$256.01. The company has a market cap of C$8.00 billion and a PE ratio of 47.21.

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 6.3500002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

