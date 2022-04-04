Flixxo 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $108.00 (FLIXX)

Flixxo (FLIXX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Flixxo has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Flixxo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $536,423.13 and $108.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00038574 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00108767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Flixxo

Flixxo (FLIXX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

