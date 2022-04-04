Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $676.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 110.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

