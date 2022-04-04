FMC (NYSE:FMC) Downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America cut FMC from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.93.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $131.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.27. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $136.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FMC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52,840 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of FMC by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

