FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 177,692 Shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,692 shares during the quarter. Lefteris Acquisition comprises about 1.3% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Lefteris Acquisition worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 57.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 906,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 329,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 26.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 134,897 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 480,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 97,311 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Lefteris Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.82. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.