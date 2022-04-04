Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.
FOR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.97. 3,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.90. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37.
In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok bought 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Forestar Group by 260.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 46.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 45,317 shares during the period. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Forestar Group (Get Rating)
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
