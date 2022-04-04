Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

FOR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.97. 3,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.90. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $407.60 million during the quarter. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok bought 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Forestar Group by 260.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 46.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 45,317 shares during the period. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

