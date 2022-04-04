Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Receives $56.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Franklin Covey stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.16. 85,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,318. The company has a market cap of $674.25 million, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $52.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.05.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

