Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $674.25 million, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.