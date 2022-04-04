Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRU shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE FRU traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.89. 695,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,010. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 27.73. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$7.15 and a 52-week high of C$15.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 92.80%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

