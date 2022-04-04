freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €24.17 ($26.56).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($30.77) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($29.67) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.87) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.40 ($30.11) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.30 ($23.41) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get freenet alerts:

FRA:FNTN traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €24.36 ($26.77). The stock had a trading volume of 257,880 shares. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.54) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($36.18). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.24.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.