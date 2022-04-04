Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Trading Down 3.6%

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.54. Approximately 1,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 131,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fresh Del Monte Produce in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $454,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marlene Gordon sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $134,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,615 shares of company stock worth $956,000 in the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,720 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 21,364 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after buying an additional 177,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

