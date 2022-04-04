Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $6.67

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $7.62. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 423,680 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth $51,922,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

