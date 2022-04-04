Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

FULT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of FULT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.52. 195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,657. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.72. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

