Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) vs. Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) Critical Analysis

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY – Get Rating) and Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Tanzanian Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% Tanzanian Gold N/A -13.38% -10.98%

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Tanzanian Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -4.23 Tanzanian Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.02) -15.00

Tanzanian Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fury Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanzanian Gold has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fury Gold Mines and Tanzanian Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tanzanian Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus price target of $1.80, indicating a potential upside of 165.88%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Tanzanian Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Tanzanian Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fury Gold Mines beats Tanzanian Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania. The Buckreef Project comprises over four prospects, namely Buckreef, Bingwa, Tembo and Eastern Porphyry. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

