FY2022 EPS Estimates for Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Raised by Analyst

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Air China in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of ($2.00) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.05). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Air China’s FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air China in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
Air China Company Profile (Get Rating)
Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.
