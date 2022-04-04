FY2022 EPS Estimates for BYD Company Limited Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BYDDY)

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BYD in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BYD’s FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDY opened at $57.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97. BYD has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $82.50.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

